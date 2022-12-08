For many dragonball evolutionthe unfortunate live action tape of dragonball, it was a serious mistake for this franchise. But now an Artificial Intelligence imagines how a film with real actors could look like.

It’s an effort on the part of Floating Point Art that took advantage of Midjourney, the AI ​​image-generating program, to create ‘realistic’ designs for the characters.

As you can imagine, this technology is far from perfect, but it gives an idea of ​​how such a production could look like. What is most obvious is that the description of the characters needs to be perfected.

We recommend: Where to get the Dragon Ball New Era cap.

Although Master Roshi isn’t bad in Bulma’s case he has a very weird appearance. But if we talk about Goku, things take a weirder turn. The impression he leaves is that of a caricature.

Font: Floating Point Art.

yes we know that dragonball it is an anime and can give such an impression. What we mean is that the designs are reminiscent of political satire cartoons, where the idea is to exaggerate the physical characteristics of a person.

The idea is to do it in a burlesque way that attracts attention as in this case. However, there are those who have liked these live action designs of dragonball. Although Cell is unrecognizable!

Font: Floating Point Art.

What is Midjourney, the AI ​​for this Dragon Ball live action?

It is likely that some may wonder what Midjourney itself is, the tool used to create this fictional live action of dragonball. The name itself is that of an independent research laboratory.

But it is also used to refer to the software they created. Users of this create images based on descriptions in text-type format. According to some it is somewhat similar to Dall-e’s use of OpenAI.

Font: Floating Point Art.

Font: Floating Point Art.

Font: Floating Point Art.

Midjourney was in beta phase closed to the public for a long time. On July 13, 2022, the open beta began and it has not left it yet, so it is in experimentation.

In charge of the team of this laboratory is David Holz, who in turn is co-founder of Leap Motion. The program itself is free to use but with limitations; those who pay have faster access, greater capacity and extra features.

Besides of dragonball We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.