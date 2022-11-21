From time to time it is increasingly common to see anime characters recreated as real people using Artificial Intelligence programs, and someone decided to apply this to those of evangelion.

The one who did it was AI Mikan, who posted on his YouTube channel a video that allows you to appreciate the results of your work. This is how he decided to recreate the appearance of those who appear in the series created by Hideaki Anno and his team.

Almost all the characters in Neon Genesis Evangelion appear in the video and even one other guest from Rebuild of Evangelionthe most recent tetralogy of films.

We recommend: Evangelion: This is how Rei Ayanami would look like in cosplay with long hair.

So the realistic designs of Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami, Asuka Langley and many more are available. One thing that is clear with this technology is that it is not entirely perfect. That is evident in the eye coloration that he sometimes ignores.

Font: Youtube.

The above is obvious when seeing Asuka with a different color of eyes. There are still characters that appear older in the anime but with these designs they are younger than expected.

Wrinkles and other facial features are too smooth. In any case, these Evangelion models created with Artificial Intelligence give fans an idea of ​​what their characters would be like in a live-action movie.

Font: Youtube.

What happened to the live-action Evangelion movie?

While these character models from evangelion created by Artificial Intelligence could be used in a CGI project, the live-action film of the series has been in the planning for years.

The first project involved Gainax, Weta Workshop Ltd. and ADV Films; the announcement was made in May 2003. At that time it was thought that it needed around $100 to $120 million dollars but it did not materialize.

Font: Youtube.

The second project, involving John Woo, Jerry Bruckheimer and Steven Spielberg, was in 2007. Several studios were competing in 2009 to get the rights to the series.

The collapse of AD Vision canceled all plans, and in 2011, this company sued Gainax. The fight between both dams put in the “freezer” any project related to evangelion. Although rumors about it continue to appear.

In addition to evangelion we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

Font: A.I. Mikan