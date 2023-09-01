Friday, September 1, 2023
Artificial Intelligence | Several users reported problems with Chat GPT

September 1, 2023
in World Europe
Artificial Intelligence | Several users reported problems with Chat GPT

Open AI, the developer of Chat GPT, says that it has identified the problem.

With several Users of the free version of the artificial intelligence application Chat GPT have had problems using the application, reports news agency Reuters.

The developer of the application, Open AI, says that it has identified the problem and is fixing it.

The company says on its pages, that the operation of Chat GPT is “severely impaired” but does not specify what kind of problems it is.

