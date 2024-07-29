The market for software platforms for theartificial intelligence (AI) is experiencing a period of strong expansion. According to the forecasts of International Data Corporation (IDC), the global revenue of this sector will reach 153 billion dollars by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6% during the period 2023-2028.

Innovation in generative AI is changing the way companies think about their products, develop and deploy AI applications, and use the technology to reinvent their business models and competitive positioning. IDC expects this trend to continue to accelerate as unified platforms for predictive and generative AI emerge.

In 2023, Microsoft continued to lead the AI ​​software platform market, with a wide range of offerings built into its popular cloud software and services. However, competition is fierce, with Palantir, OpenAI, Google, and Amazon Web Services all vying for the top spots.

Copilot+ PCs with built-in AI

AI adoption has reached new heights in 2023, with global AI software platform revenue set to grow 44.4%. According to an IDC survey, half of companies currently using generative AI in production have already selected an AI platform, while the majority of organizations that have initiated significant investments in this field plan to do so in the next six months.

AI offers many benefits, such as improving user experience, optimizing advertising, personalizing content, and analyzing data. However, it also presents significant risks, such as the need to identify and mitigate potential problems before they become widespread. The use of AI itself can help improve the security and resilience of systems, but a responsible and informed approach is essential.

The AI ​​platform market is set to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of AI in various industries and continued technological innovation. Cloud platforms in particular are expected to experience even faster growth, thanks to their advantages in terms of security, compliance, and scalability. In the meantime, however, Apple Intelligence is lagging far behind, even in the United States, so we will have to wait a little longer to see one of the most promising applications of AI.