Artificial Intelligence | Sam Altman, the founder of Twitch, who received a surprise sacking, will be the head of OpenAI, moving to Microsoft

Sam Altman, who was fired on Friday, will take over as head of Microsoft’s research group related to artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence application According to media reports, the board of the OpenAI company that created Chat GPT has named a new CEO for the company, who was fired on Friday evening by Sam Altman in place of.

Among other things, a news agency Bloomberg and Financial Times (FT) say, based on their sources, that a new new interim CEO has been named Emmett Shear. Shear is the former CEO and co-founder of Amazon-owned video streaming service Twitch. He left Twitch earlier this year.

The roulette at OpenAI’s management has been spinning all weekend, and Shear is already the second CEO to be named to the company since Friday. Previously, the company’s chief technology officer was appointed acting CEO to replace Altman Mira Murati.

Even on Sunday, it seemed that Altman wasn’t necessarily leaving the company either. Finnish time on the night before Sunday, among other things The Verge online magazine and the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI investors want Altman back at the company. Altman was said to be willing to return as long as the company’s board and management model are changed.

According to The Verge, a number of the company’s key employees also threatened to quit on Saturday if Altman was not taken back.

On Sunday, Altman visited the company’s headquarters to discuss his possible return. However, the hopes of a quick return were dashed when the other founder, who is still on the company’s board Ilya Sutskever informed the company’s employees on Sunday evening of Shear’s appointment as CEO, FT reports.

Now However, Altman has already found a new home for himself. CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella said on Monday that Altman will move to lead Microsoft’s artificial intelligence research group.

In addition to Altman, the former chairman of the board, one of the founders of OpenAI, will also be transferred to Microsoft Greg Bockman. He also received his starting passes from OpenAI on Friday.

At the same time, Nadella also seemed to confirm Emmet Shear’s transition to the management of OpenAI.

“We look forward to getting to know and working with Emmet Shear and the new OAI leadership team,” Nadella wrote In the X service i.e. in the former Twitter.

Microsoft is one of OpenAI’s biggest investors and has financed the company with about 13 billion dollars, or about 12 billion euros.