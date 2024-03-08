Artificial Intelligence | Sam Altman returns to OpenAI's board months after the company's crisis

Altman was temporarily ousted at the helm of OpenAI late last year.

Managing director Sam Altman returns to OpenAI's board, the company told on Friday.

Altman, who appeared as the face of the company that created the popular Chat GPT artificial intelligence application, was temporarily ousted by OpenAI at the end of last year. However, he was reinstated as CEO just a few days later.

OpenAI said on Friday that an internal investigation has determined that although the previous board had acted within the limits of its broad discretion when firing Altman, his actions had not warranted firing.

With the results of the investigation, among other things, OpenAI's board expressed its full credit to Altman as the company's leader.