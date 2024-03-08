Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Artificial Intelligence | Sam Altman returns to OpenAI's board months after the company's crisis

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Artificial Intelligence | Sam Altman returns to OpenAI's board months after the company's crisis

Altman was temporarily ousted at the helm of OpenAI late last year.

Managing director Sam Altman returns to OpenAI's board, the company told on Friday.

Altman, who appeared as the face of the company that created the popular Chat GPT artificial intelligence application, was temporarily ousted by OpenAI at the end of last year. However, he was reinstated as CEO just a few days later.

OpenAI said on Friday that an internal investigation has determined that although the previous board had acted within the limits of its broad discretion when firing Altman, his actions had not warranted firing.

With the results of the investigation, among other things, OpenAI's board expressed its full credit to Altman as the company's leader.

#Artificial #Intelligence #Sam #Altman #returns #OpenAI39s #board #months #company39s #crisis

See also  Medicine | A new type of Alzheimer's drug was approved in the United States - the "historic breakthrough" also arouses criticism
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Xóchitl Gálvez presents 10 proposals to transform the reality of Women in Mexico

Xóchitl Gálvez presents 10 proposals to transform the reality of Women in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result