It is starting: the machines began to take revenge and there is no way to stop it. Or well, that seems because a robot broke the finger of a boy with whom he was playing chess in Russia, where a rebellion of the Artificial intelligence if there ever is one.

This happened during a chess tournament in Russia, where the Russian Chess Federation presented machines and robotic arms with which games can be played against Artificial Intelligence. However, the robotic arm ended up causing an accident in which a minor was left with a broken finger.

We recommend: Google will create a 3D world map with Artificial Intelligence

According to the authorities of this sports federation, the child possibly violated the security protocols that are given for this type of activitybecause the robotic arms have instructions by time to prevent accidents like this from happening.

As can be seen in the video, at the moment the robotic arm begins to make its movement, the child reaches into the piece the Artificial Intelligence was planning to move, taking his finger instead of the piece and breaking it in the process.

Despite the drama of the scene, the Russian authorities confirmed that the injury was not serious and it is a simple break (as if that weren’t serious, but well…). At the end of the event, the boy went out to receive the prize he won during this event in another activity.

Artificial Intelligence and its risks

Despite the fact that the movies can make us believe that the singularity is possible, for now there is nothing that indicates that it can be so. what we do is confer human ideas to the actions that are recorded within the technology, in this case violence to a robotic arm that the only thing it does is comply with a simple protocol of movement.

Google has the most advanced Artificial Intelligence system in the world

Secondly, These types of technologies are being applied in combination with Artificial Intelligence to simulate human activities. In this case, it’s something quite archaic like a chess simulator, but there are humanoid robots with conversational skills that are taking that paranoia to new levels.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.