Mexico City.- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has great potential as a tool to detect accounting crimes, however there are great security risks, since the information used is susceptible to being leaked, warned Salles Sainz Grant Thornton.

“It is in an initial, immature process, it still requires adaptation.”

“Due to the degree of risk that being in the cloud entails, hacking is very feasible and it is very possible that the information that can be processed is totally insecure, we do not know how far it can go,” said Jorge Pérez, business advisory practice coordinator partner. Services de Salles Sainz Grant Thornton.

For example, with ChatGPT, the necessary investigation in a forensic audit case can be carried out more quickly, in which it is evaluated whether companies or individuals within organizations have committed crimes.

This would help detect diversion of resources and breach of trust, such as changes in inventories, Pérez explained.

Forensic accountants use various methods to determine whether there is misconduct by investigating numerous schemes and ChatGPT could help detect specific behaviors or profiles.

With this tool, between 70 and 80 percent of the information would be processed and there would be a time saving of around 45 percent.

“This is where we are going, I am sure that before 5 years we will reach this in a mature and safe way,” said the expert.

He considered that it has a relatively positive impact on forensic accounting, as it can provide a lot of information backed by data and logical calculations.

But he stressed that, so far, there is no guarantee that Artificial Intelligence can eliminate all that information that is not reliable, so it could be difficult for it to correctly detect certain behaviors.

In addition to that fraudsters can use any central or sensitive data to buy and sell, or even use this data to create a winning bid and collusion in procurement fraud.

For this reason, Salles Sainz Grant Thornton considered that it will be essential to learn and know everything about Artificial Intelligence and know how to use it when necessary without risking customer information.

He noted that if forensic accountants can seize the opportunity to put AI to good use, it will become a new investigative method.

For example, if market research is needed to understand the reasonableness of prices.