James Rodriguez decided a few weeks ago to leave Sao Paulo and although there are still details missing in the economic part to be free, midfielder ten is no longer taken into account by the technician Thiago Carpini.

The future of James remains a mystery and it is not yet known what his next team or league will be, since interested teams such as Besiktas and Real Salt Lake They denied contact with the steering wheel.

Regarding which team may be ideal for James to play in 2024 according to his needs and demands, GeminiGoogle's artificial intelligence, gave its option for the ten of the Colombia selection.

Among the key points that can influence a decision of James, He highlights that it is the sporting project, since the Colombian wants to play for a team where he starts regularly and wins titles.

While the location is also important, since the number ten will not want to play in an uncompetitive league and in a country that is not to his taste, being Europe or America the two continents with the greatest option to continue your career.

Likewise, when asked what the exact league would be in which James Rodríguez, Gemini He highlighted as the first option that the ideal would be a club from the MLS, because you can be close to your family, it is competitive, it will be important and they offer good contracts there. Also, American soccer closes its transfer window until April, so I would have more options.

Thus, we have to wait for the final decision of James Rodriguez, Well, a clear team is not yet known to continue his career and in March there will be a date Fifa and Néstor Lorenzo I would like to take it into account, although if he doesn't play it will be very difficult for him to be in those friendlies.

