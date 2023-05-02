The Artificial Intelligence (AI), It has reached impressive levels, since this technology that seeks to simulate human intelligence in machines allows various operations to be carried out. One of the most exploited to date is the creation of art through Machine Learning (Automatic Learning).

An example of AI capabilities was recently revealed, after being asked a software cwhat would god look like. The image was certainly impressive.

The image of God created with AI is interesting, because despite God is a character that is recounted in various biblical passages, there is no representation of him.

For the Catholic Church, the only representations of God that exist is the painting by Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel, this work is known as “Adan creation”and represents the way in which God transmitted the “spark of life” to Adam.

The rendering of God with AI was made possible after a netizen asked a Machine Learning program what God would look like.

The result went viral on various social media platforms. The illustration shows an elderly man with long gray hair and a thick white beard and a statuesque physique, as if he were a warrior.

AI reveals what God would look like: It will leave you cold / Social networks

How art is created with Artificial Intelligence

AI-created art is generated by algorithms or computer code. These basically take ideas and some basic concepts such as images in order to make a representation.

From this the AI ​​can create portraits in the animation style of Disney, DreamWorks or famous painters, such as Michelangelo Vincent van Gogh and others.

Despite the fact that this type of art is highly criticized by artists, it should be noted that IA art is also art because in order for it to be generated, human intervention is needed.

Types of art that can be created with AI:

Drawings

Illustrations

paintings

architecture renderings