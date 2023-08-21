The Spanish league championship has already been played for two days, it has just started as is well said, so there is still nothing written, far from it, and many things can happen between now and May 2024 when LaLiga EA Sports ends. FC Barcelona, current champion, will try to defend the title but will have to face competition from clubs like Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid
They will all compete for their own goals, obviously very different from each other, but still ambitious. It would be a good thing, but only for lovers of spoilers, to know what will happen in these nine months of the championship, simulating the calendar as in a FIFA career mode to see who hit the market, who made the right decisions and who didn’t.
I’m sorry to disappoint you that we don’t know what will happen in the future, but for all those who need an answer based on something logical, today we bring you the LaLiga 2023/2024 table based on artificial intelligence, provided by Opta Analyst, obtained through 10,000 simulations of the matches of the Spanish league championship
Who will be the winner of this edition? Which teams will go to the Champions League next season? Who will qualify for the Europa League and Conference League? Which will be the teams that fail to save the category?
1.Real Madrid
2. FC Barcelona
3. Atletico Madrid
4. Royal Society
5. Villarreal
6. Real Betis
7. Seville
8. Athletic Bilbao Club
9. Osasuna
10. Valencia
11. Girona
12. Celtic of Vigo
13. Majorca
14.Getafe
15. Cadiz
16. Vallecano Lightning
17. Almeria
18. Granada
19. Alaves
20. The Palms
Real Madrid would win LaLiga again after FC Barcelona did it last season. The culés, colchoneros and txuriurdines would be classified for the Champions League. Villarreal and Betis would pick their tickets to the Europa League, while the other team from the Seville capital, Sevilla, would go to the Conference League. The three recently promoted: Granada, Alavés and Las Palmas would be the descended
These would be the main verdicts of the next LaLiga
As the in-depth study available in English at theanalyst.com , of a model that creates final predictions crossing thousands of times the results of the team. Taking the table, some considerations can be made.
the ultimate victory of LaLiga is divided as follows:
Real Madrid – 47.7%
FC Barcelona – 25.9%
Atletico Madrid – 19.3%
Royal Society – 4.1%
Villarreal – 1.8%
Real Betis – 0.6%
Seville – 0.6%
100% for the first square that is divided in this way. Real Madrid is the clear favorite to win the league title according to artificial intelligence. Then each has a percentage breakdown of the probability of reaching different positions in the ranking.
real Madrid
1- 47.7%
2- 26.8%
3- 6.3%
4- 2.6%
5- 0.9%
6- 0.3%
FC Barcelona
1- 25.9%
2- 29.1%
3- 22.4%
4- 12.2%
5- 5.8%
6- 2.5%
7- 1.1%
8- 0.5%
9- 0.1%
Atletico Madrid
1- 19.3%
2- 25.7%
3- 24.5%
4- 15.7%
5-7.7%
6- 3.8%
7-1.8%
8- 0.8%
9- 0.3%
10- 0.2%
Real society
1- 4-1%
2- 9.2%
3- 15.6%
4- 22.1%
5-18.3%
6- 11.7%
7- 8%
8- 4.7%
9- 2.4%
10- 1.7%
11- 0.9%
12- 0.6%
13- 0.3%
14- 0.2%
villarreal
1-1.8%
2- 4.9%
3- 10.3%
4-17%
5- 19.1%
6-16%
7-11.5%
8- 7.1%
9- 4.4%
10-3%
11-2%
12- 1%
13- 0.8%
14- 0.4%
15- 0.2%
16- 0.1%
17- 0.1%
Real Betis
1- 0.6%
2- 2%
3- 5.1%
4- 9.5%
5- 14.9%
6- 16.9%
7-14.8%
8- 10.9%
9- 7.5%
10- 5.5%
11- 3.8%
12- 2.7%
13-2%
14- 1.4%
15- 1%
16- 0.6%
17- 0.4%
18- 0.2%
19- 0.1%
Seville
1- 0.6%
2-1.5%
3- 4.3%
4- 9.2%
5- 13.6%
6-15.8%
7- 14.1%
8-11.5%
9- 8.7%
10- 6%
11- 4.4%
12- 3.5%
13- 2.2%
14- 1.8%
15- 1.2%
16- 0.8%
17- 0.4%
18- 0.3%
19- 0.2%
