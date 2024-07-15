The final of the 2024 Copa América between the national teams of Argentina and Colombia was marked by Rough play and controversiesIn fact, there was a possible penalty against Jhon Córdoba, which generated all kinds of reactions when it was not whistled by the central referee Raphael Claus.

Description of the play

The controversial play began with a cross from the left flank sent by Johan Mojica, a play that became a pass to the middle from right back Santiago Arias which was going to end up at the feet of Jhon Córdoba.

It was then that Alexis Mac Allister appeared to interfere in the play. According to the images, the Argentine touched the Colombian player’s left heel before touching the ball, so the play had to be reviewed, based on the rules of the game.

However, the criticisms arise because Raphael Claus was not called to review the play in the VAR.

What does the AI ​​say about the play?

In an analysis exercise carried out by EL TIEMPO, with the assistance of ChatGPT in its most updated version 4o, it was shown that, in effect, the play should have been better reviewed by the referee.

Description of the play:

Cross from the left flank by Johan Mojica.

Pass to the middle by Santiago Arias.

Jhon Córdoba tries to control the ball.

Alexis Mac Allister tries to anticipate Córdoba, touching his left heel before playing the ball.

Image analysis:

Cordoba Penitentiary Photo:Screenshot of GolCaracol and DirecTV Share

In the first image, contact can be seen between the Argentine defender’s foot and the Colombian player’s heel. This contact appears to be the point of dispute for the ball. In the second image, the location of the players inside the penalty area can be seen, confirming that the action occurred within the area where penalties can be awarded.

Determination of AI:

If there was contact between the Argentine defender’s foot and the Colombian player’s heel before touching the ball, this action would be considered a foul. Touching the opponent instead of touching the ball first is an infringement according to the rules of football.

The foul in the penalty area should have been sanctioned as a penalty, according to the rules of the game. The decision not to review the play using assisted technology (VAR) is controversial and may be questionable.

Based on the description of the play and the images provided, it appears that there was an infraction that should have been reviewed as a possible penalty in favor of Colombia. The final decision is always in the hands of the referee, but in this case, the evidence suggests that the play should have been reviewed more closely.

