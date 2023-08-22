Artificial Intelligence | Research: Artificial intelligence is unlikely to take most jobs, but affects women in particular

According to the study, the effects of generative artificial intelligence on women may be clearly greater than men, because women are overrepresented in support functions and among those who work as clerks.

Generative artificial intelligence is more likely to change than to destroy jobs, according to a new study by the UN’s International Labor Organization.

According to the organization’s press release, generative artificial intelligence will probably mostly automate certain work tasks instead of taking the entire workplace.

“Therefore, the biggest impact of this technology will probably not be the destruction of jobs, but possible changes to the quality of jobs, especially the intensity and autonomy of work,” the organization’s press release reads.

The study examined the changes that generative artificial intelligence might bring, mainly in the context of high-income countries and current labor markets. It therefore did not evaluate or take into account possible new types of jobs that may arise in the future.

Research according to generative artificial intelligence, people working in support functions or as clerks are most threatened. According to the study, the risk of artificial intelligence automation is at least Medium for the majority and high for about a quarter of these jobs.

According to the study, the exposure of other knowledge-based work to artificial intelligence automation remains partial, which points to a stronger change potential and productivity benefits instead of losing jobs.

According to the study, the potential effects of generative artificial intelligence are clearly a greater threat to women’s jobs. According to the organization, this is due to the overrepresentation of women in support functions or among people working as clerks, especially in high- and middle-income countries.

“Since support functions and clerical jobs have traditionally been an important source of employment for women in developing economies, one consequence of generative artificial intelligence may be that certain office jobs will never be created in low-income countries,” the organization’s announcement reads.

Moderately regardless of the result, the researchers warn that without the right kind of policy actions, the risk is that only certain well-positioned countries and market players will be able to benefit from the change brought by artificial intelligence, but for the workers affected by the change, the price may be “brutal”.

“For this reason, our research should not be a reassuring voice for decision-makers, but a call to implement political measures to respond to the technological changes that are ahead of us,” the researchers write.