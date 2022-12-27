And the ministry announced, on Tuesday, that the number of patients who show little or no effects after suffering a stroke in the United Kingdom has increased by 3 times, thanks to artificial intelligence.

The Brainomix e-Stroke system was developed by a company based in Oxford, noting that it reduces the diagnostic time by more than an hour, and allows the most appropriate treatment to be selected quickly.

Using the system in 111,000 suspected stroke cases increased the proportion of patients with few or no effects, from 16 to 48 percent.

AI helps make decisions in interpreting brain scans, to allow the patient to “get the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time,” according to the ministry.

More than 85,000 people in England suffer a stroke each year.

The Ministry of Health cited the example of Carol Wilson, an educational assistant and grandmother who, in June 2021, suffered from severe contractures and soon lost her sight and the ability to use her limbs.

The program made it possible to quickly diagnose a blood clot in the brain and to choose thrombectomy.

“I was able to sit up and text my family the same day, and go home and walk again about two days after my stroke,” Wilson said.

“Every minute saved during the initial in-hospital assessment of people with symptoms of stroke significantly improves a patient’s chances of leaving hospital in good health,” said Timothy Ferris, Director of Transformation at NHS Trust.