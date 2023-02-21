Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Artificial intelligence redesigns the most important football trophies

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
Artificial intelligence redesigns the most important football trophies


Champions League

Champions League Trophy with AI.

Photo:

@cosminbecheanu_artist

Champions League Trophy with AI.

The results surprise soccer fans.

The Artificial intelligence AI It is a permanent topic of conversation in the world. And each time his advances are more surprising.

Soccer is not far behind. A digital artist was given the task of redesigning the trophies of the most important tournaments in world soccer.

AI in soccer

He did it with the help of an Artificial Intelligence program and the results are surprising and have generated many comments for and against.

This is Cosminbecheanu_artist, that’s his Instagram account, where he unveiled the eight designs redesigned by an AI.

The trophies are among the most recognized, such as the one for the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, World Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

These designs have as a novelty that they incorporate futuristic and baroque elements that highlight the greatness of each trophy, such as that of the English league.

Undoubtedly one of the most admired trophies in football is the Champions League, the famous Orejona, because this, in the words of some Internet users, was owed.

