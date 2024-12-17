All services, platforms and apps are non-stop adopting Artificial Intelligence, and despite the fact that more and more experts warn that in the not so distant future this technology can become dangerous, it is undeniable that it currently offers us many advantages, especially in terms of efficiency, speed and comfort.

For this reason, the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) of Madrid, in collaboration with IBM and Virtual Desk, has implemented a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) system in its services. The EMT is responsible for managing a fleet of 2,100 buses and the Bicimad public bicycle system, moving more than 454 million travelers each year along 227 bus lines, covering almost 4,100 kilometers.

Daily The EMT network generates a large number of interactions with customerswho turn to it to resolve doubts and manage their queries. This represents an essential component in the development of the long-awaited smart cities, where Technology and innovation improve urban connectivity and sustainability.

The EMT AI System automatically analyzes and classifies user queries, identifying whether they are related to bus lines or the BiciMAD public bicycle service. It then suggests a standard response that EMT agents can use as a basis to resolve questions quickly and accurately.

Although it may not seem like a big deal, this technology allows reduce response times and help provide solutions faster, at the same time as offers real-time information on the status of the service, schedules, routes, incidents, etc.

A step towards the mobility of the future

The implementation of AI in EMT is a clear example of how technology can contribute to creating smarter and more sustainable cities. This project is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to improve urban planning and mobility, making cities more liveable, inclusive and safe.

AI is expected to play an increasingly important role in public transport management in the future, and among the most notable functions it will have are:

Demand prediction: AI can analyze historical data and mobility patterns to predict passenger demand in real time, allowing bus frequency to be adjusted and routes optimized. Autonomous driving: Although still in the development phase, autonomous buses could revolutionize public transportation, offering greater safety, efficiency and accessibility. Predictive maintenance: AI can analyze vehicle data to predict potential failures and pre-emptively schedule maintenance, reducing breakdowns and improving service reliability.