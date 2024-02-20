Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science that aims to create systems capable of performing tasks that would require human intelligence. This includes activities such as problem solving, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, and visual perception. Originating as a theoretical branch of computer science, AI has made great strides in becoming a ubiquitous presence in everyday life. From streaming service recommendation systems to voice assistants in smartphones, from predictive analytics in the financial sector to industrial automation, AI is redefining the way we interact with technology and the world around us.

The speed with which artificial intelligence is evolving raises questions about both its potential and its risks. On the one hand, it offers innovative solutions to address complex challenges in fields such as medicine, ecology and education, promising to significantly improve the quality of human life. On the other hand, it raises ethical and practical questions relating to privacy, data security and employment in the future of work, stimulating a global debate on the need for regulations and ethical guidelines to accompany its development. “Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to display human capabilities such as reasoning, learning, planning and creativity. The applications are countless but it is essential to promote greater control that protects their use and possible implications, especially when talking about the deepfake phenomenon – said Gabriele Ferrieri President of ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators on Unomattina on Rai Uno.

“To discourage the phenomenon of fake news and avoid scams or other harmful situations, the so-called protocol for labeling photos and videos created with AI is being used. The C2PA (Content Provenance and Authenticity) in fact functions as a hidden label that certifies the origin of images, videos and audio: this action already endorsed by some of the giants of the web and big tech actually allows, in the event of alteration of the label, to verify its actual authenticity or to report the content as generated by artificial intelligence”.

“The challenge is arduous and requires preventative action, especially towards younger generations who must be informed of these potentially harmful mechanisms and which could lead them to believe or act on false information. A dissemination and information path as the National Association of Young Innovators has already been in place for some time to support digital natives in the correct use of AI”.