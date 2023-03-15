Rakov: the number of X-ray studies processed using AI in Moscow exceeded 9 million

In Moscow, during the three years of the experiment on the introduction of computer vision into radiation diagnostics, artificial intelligence processed over nine million studies. With the help of neural networks, metropolitan radiologists round the clock describe more than 80,000 images per week. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor for Social Development, summed up the results of the three-year work of computer vision in medicine in Moscow.

These technologies can speed up results for patients and save doctors time describing medical images. Currently, artificial intelligence allows you to find signs of diseases in 19 areas, Rakova emphasized.

On the basis of automation and a scientific approach, new ways of organizing medical care are being formed, aimed at increasing its accessibility and quality. So, in 2020, we created a reference center where radiologists describe more than 80,000 CT scans, MRI scans, mammograms, and X-ray images around the clock around the clock. This model of work of radiation diagnostics has doubled labor productivity and reduced the time for preparing a conclusion by several times. Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

As a result of the experiment, scientific methodologies were developed and implemented, on the basis of which more than 200 reference data sets were prepared, and the first open library of data sets for the healthcare sector in Russia was created. “Based on the scientific results of the experiment, 11 national standards for the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare have been developed and approved, 10 of which have already entered into force,” Rakova concluded, emphasizing that the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has already joined the testing of AI services.

In Moscow, more than 150 medical organizations are participating in the experiment on the introduction of AI, more than 1200 units of diagnostic equipment are involved. About 20 IT companies involved in the development of artificial intelligence are participating in the project. More than 20 algorithms participating in the project have received state registration as a medical device, which allows them to work outside the experiment.

In 2023, the project will provide comprehensive solutions for various anatomical areas and modalities. Now Moscow doctors have access to one such service for the analysis of CT scans of the chest organs, it finds signs of nine pathologies. It is planned to automate other routine measurements.

Moscow has been implementing technologies based on artificial intelligence since 2020. Artificial intelligence helps to find signs of lung cancer, COVID-19, osteoporosis of the spine, aortic aneurysm, coronary heart disease, stroke, pulmonary hypertension, hydrothorax, as well as breast cancer, spinal hernias, flat feet and other diseases in X-ray images. In addition, the Social Development Complex emphasized that Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for more than 10 years. The computer vision implementation project is implemented by the Social Development Complex in cooperation with the City Department of Information Technology.