Hundreds of mammals harbor at least one coronavirus and some several dozen. In recent years, the genomes of dozens of variants of the pathogen have been sequenced. Now a machine learning system (machine learninghas connected the dots between the two data sets to estimate where the next threat may emerge. This artificial intelligence system has detected the species most at risk and discovered others that humans had missed …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS