Mexico.- This 2023 the massification of ChatGPT made everyone look at the Artificial Intelligence (AI)however, has been around the world for so long that already it ended some jobs and is close to replacing people with jobs that are still in force.

It’s not a secret that technology will be able to perform jobs that today are done by human beings, even this text could be the product of a bot programmed to write with certain errors and a touch of emotion. Could you tell it apart?

There are jobs such as travel agents, taxi drivers, mail carriers, factory operators, call center employees that are less requested every day thanks to the advances that Artificial Intelligence has had in the field.

Next four other common jobs that will be done by the AI in coming years:

Drivers: It is not necessary to develop a great explanation. There are already self-driving cars like those made by Tesla and other companies in the sector. At some point companies may save costs if they do not pay a human being.

Journalists: Those of us who work in the media in any of its branches have heard that people of the old school resist the imminent future on the grounds that AIs do not have the sensitivity and judgment of a person. There are others who consider it a matter of time. Adapt or die.

Actors/actresses: Imagine being able to preserve that great movie star forever. This is already possible and has happened in movies like Star Wars Rogue One. If you want to know more about Artificial Intelligence in said film, we will give you a keyword for your search: Carrie Fisher.

Day laborers: Farm workers are usually poor people in Mexico and the world, who generate large amounts of money are the landowners or the businessmen who resell them. It seems a matter of time before laborers are replaced by robots with AI.

Main AI challenges

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, driven by the advancement of technology and the need to automate processes to be more efficient.

However, despite the benefits it offers, it also presents a series of challenges that must be overcome for it to function properly.

One of the main challenges of AI is algorithmic biaswhich refers to discrimination in decision making based on the data used to train the AI ​​models.

According to a report by the European Commission, algorithmic bias can have negative consequences in different areas, from recruiting to granting loans.

Another major challenge is privacy and data security.. Artificial Intelligence is based on the analysis of large amounts of data to extract patterns and make decisions, so it is essential to guarantee the protection of the information used.

According to an IBM study, the median cost of a data breach in 2020 was $3.86 million.

In addition, AI also raises ethical challenges, such as accountability for decisions made by AI models.

Who is responsible if an AI model makes the wrong decision? How can you ensure transparency in AI decision-making?

Finally, another major challenge is the lack of specialized AI skills and knowledge. According to an OECD report, the shortage of skilled AI workers is a growing problem around the world and the demand for these professionals is expected to continue to rise in the future.