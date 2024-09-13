Artificial Intelligence | Open AI’s new artificial intelligence model “reasons” before answering a question

Artificial intelligence|Open AI’s new artificial intelligence model can be given a nut to crack. Namely, the new model is able to understand tasks that include mathematics, coding and natural sciences.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Open AI announced a new artificial intelligence model o1. The O1 model outperforms the GTP-40 in reasoning and math tasks. O1 cannot browse the internet or process files and images. According to NYT, o1 mimics human thinking.

An artificial intelligence company Open AI has announced its new artificial intelligence model. Unlike previous models, the new o1 model is able to reason and reason things out to some extent.

Open AI is known for its artificial intelligence program Chat GTP. In the future, the new o1 model and the previous GTP-40 model are supposed to work side by side in the program.

A news site focused on technology The Verge according to the o1 model is slower than the GTP-40. It also cannot, for example, browse the internet or process files and images.

However, the new model outperforms the older model specifically in reasoning. While the GTP-40 is sometimes helpless in front of even simple math problems, the o1 model is not.

O1 is able to understand tasks involving mathematics, coding and natural sciences. In addition, according to The Verge, it can also “explain its thinking”.

American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) got acquainted with the o1 model published on Thursday by the leading researcher of Open AI Jakub Pachockin with.

The magazine was able to watch from the sidelines how the model, for example, answered a doctoral-level chemistry question and diagnosed the disease using the symptoms described by the patient and his medical history.

According to NYT, the o1 model imitates human thinking. Like human-like thinking, it strives to solve problems consistently, step by step and thoughtfully.

Technical researcher at Open AI Szymon Sidor emphasizes to NYT that the new o1 model cannot be considered perfect. Although its reasoning is human-like, it still does not have the reasoning power of a human.

“But you can trust that it will work [aiempia malleja] more work and is much more likely to give the right answer,” says Sidor.