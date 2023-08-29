Artificial Intelligence | Open AI released an enterprise version of Chat GPT

Chat GPT, aimed at companies, offers features that improve information security and data protection.

Artificial intelligence developer Open AI has released a version of the popular Chat GPT artificial intelligence application intended for large companies.

Open AI tells about the release of a product called Chat GPT Enterprise on his blog. Chat GPT chatbot is the most famous generative artificial intelligence application.

According to Open AI, Chat GPT, aimed at companies, offers information security and data protection, as well as features that improve the speed of the application.

Open AI released a consumer version of Chat GPT in November. It started the generative AI craze.

The application reached one hundred million monthly users within a few months, and is considered one of the fastest growing consumer applications in IT history.

Microsoft, the financier of Open AI, also offers companies access to Chat GPT artificial intelligence through its Azure cloud service. However, companies must have subscribed to Microsoft’s cloud service, the news agency Reuters reports.