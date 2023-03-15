Artificial Intelligence | Open AI released a new version of its artificial intelligence – This is GPT-4

GPT-4 is a more advanced version of GPT-3. It very quickly produces any images and videos from entered sentences.

Conversational artificial intelligence gets a new gear. Open AI released its new artificial intelligence, GPT-4.

As AI number 4 says, it is a more advanced version of GPT-3. It produces not only smooth text, but also images, videos and recordings based on the text entered by the user.

GPT-4 is available as part of the paid Chat GPT Plus subscription.

Artificial intelligence Chat GPT, a conversational version of artificial intelligence developed from GPT-3, has spread like wildfire around the world during the winter.

The artificial intelligence company Open AI announced Chat GPT at the end of last November.

Over a hundred million computer users have already tried it in just over three months, for better or for worse.

Researchers have tried Chat GPT as a teaching aid and also for writing. Its authorized use is now being debated in universities and scientific publications.

Artificial intelligence GPT-3 is based on written text, which the model has a huge amount of in its databases. These are called large language models, LLM models.

In addition, GPT-4’s database also has a huge number of images, videos and audio recordings, preliminary information promises. Artificial intelligence experts say that this kind of AI model is multimodal (MLLM).

Microsoft’s management has already said that the model of artificial intelligence is multimodal.

If you write to such an artificial intelligence, for example, “show a koala dunking”, the artificial intelligence will make a picture of it in seconds, even if the picture is not in the database.

The same applies, for example, to the sentence “show me a camel dressed in a military uniform at the beach, the camel has a knapsack on its head”. You can also choose a style, for example according to a well-known artist.

The new artificial intelligence is said to be more accurate and safer than its predecessor.

“GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely than before to answer inappropriately and 40 percent more likely than before to produce correct answers,” Open AI’s on the blog let’s tell.

Open AI already announced this kind of compact model online. Its name is Dall-e. Its second version came out in April 2022. Dall-e is based on the GPT-3 model.

Open AI is still not the first to publish experiments with a multimodal AI model.

Already in November 2022, Deepmind presented an artificial intelligence called Gato.

With the help of techniques used by language models, it can not only chat, but also play Atari video games and control a robot hand.

This year, Google announced a model called PaLM-E. It can be used, for example, to control robot vision.

Still, GPT-4 may become very popular and hyped because it is part of Microsoft’s services.

Developers I don’t think it’s worth waiting for the new artificial intelligence to be “perfect” right away.

People are testing GPT-4 and commenting on it, says the MIT newsletter Jan Leikewhich develops Open AI artificial intelligence.

We must be very aware of the limitations of technology. We need to make it clear that GPT-4 is not a finished product, says Leike.

Correction 15.3. at 7:24 am: The article incorrectly stated that Microsoft released GPT-4. GPT-4 is a service developed by Open AI in which Microsoft has invested.