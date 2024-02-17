Artificial Intelligence | Open AI introduced an artificial intelligence that creates videos from text – a Finnish company estimates that the tool will make a “hull” for the advertising video industry

Open AI, the company behind the popular Chat GPT artificial intelligence app, is developing a tool to create videos with simple text prompts.

Artificial intelligence The new video application Sora developed by Open AI can at worst wipe out the companies that make basic advertising videos from the industry, says an expert from a Finnish company.

Open AI, backed by software giant Microsoft, announced late Thursday that it is developing a tool that can create minute-long realistic videos with simple text prompts.

Open AI says in its blog that the new application is currently being tested with a limited user base. However, the company published on its website several nice-looking sample videos and text prompts with which the videos were created.

“Sora is capable of creating complex scenes with multiple characters, certain types of movements, and precise details of the subject and background,” Open AI says on its website.

According to Open AI, the language-video model still has shortcomings. For example, it can confuse left and right, and the model has difficulty understanding certain causal effects. For example, a person may eat a cookie in the video, but later there is no bite mark on the cookie.

From Jyväskylä CEO of digital media company Movya Marko Anttonen estimates that the development of video artificial intelligence will disrupt advertising video production even within a few years.

“Thinking quickly, Sora is definitely going to make a real dent in the advertising video side, and especially the companies that make visual effects are going to be in a really difficult situation,” says Anttonen.

“I recommend everyone in the industry to adopt video artificial intelligence. At least we will use Sora immediately.”

Anttonen, who has worked in the video production industry for 25 years, estimates that video artificial intelligence can be used first of all as an auxiliary tool. With videos made by artificial intelligence, you can visualize ideas and concepts for the customer.

Secondly, artificial intelligence videos can be used to quickly create additional materials, i.e. overview shots of the scene or close-up shots of details. In this case, there is no need to shoot these so-called b-rolls with camera equipment.

Anttonen says that artificial intelligence will at worst wipe out the companies that make basic advertising videos. Basic advertising videos are videos that are not tied to the advertising product and are not personalized, in which, for example, a person walks with a fear of hay or drives a car with a certain scene in the background.

“You don't have to shoot these videos anymore, because artificial intelligence will do them just as well in the future,” says Anttonen.

Open AI's Based on the example videos, Sora seems to be able to create videos that seem so realistic that the potential for abuse is high in terms of disinformation.

In order to prevent abuse, Open AI intends to develop tools that can detect whether the video is credited to Sora. The company also plans to add an entry to the metadata of videos created by Sora, which says that the video was created with Sora.

Open AI has created Chat GPT, the text-generating AI application that started the AI ​​boom. It is also behind the Dall-e artificial intelligence model that creates images.

According to the news agency AFP, Facebook's parent company Meta, Google and the American artificial intelligence researcher Runway AI have also said that they are developing the same type of artificial intelligence technology that creates videos.