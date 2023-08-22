Artificial intelligence and the impact on the markets. Here’s what’s happening on the stock market

The debate about future of artificial intelligence It’s open. But in the meantime, objective data is beginning to arrive. The National Bureau of Economic Research of Cambridge (Boston) analyzed, among the major stocks of the S&P 500, those most exposed to the impact of artificial intelligence. Scholars, considering the period between the launch of Chat GPT and last March 31, they discovered that companies – in portfolios maximized on Artificial Intelligence – have an extra average daily gain of 0.4%. Namely: on an annualized basis over 100%. Investors, obviously net of market meltdowns, reward the probable higher productivityand the possible lower costs, resulting from the use of artificial intelligence”.

Having said that, what are the big names instead? later in the Ai’s quest for gold? Respond – reports Il Sole – by quoting as an example Nvidia it’s easy. On the one hand, the company produces the most suitable chip for the new technology: generative artificial intelligence and on the other, it has entered orbit (and bubble) to Wall Street. Net of such cases, however, the analysis is less immediate. Also because, as shown – with some exceptions – the latest ‘Fantastic 5’ quarterly accounts (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft), the Ai so far it contributed little to profits.

Read also: The Berlusconis do business in Germany. The maxi investment in a startup

Read also: Maneuver, Giorgetti puts his hands forward: “It’s complicated, you can’t do everything”

Subscribe to the newsletter

