Last month it was announced that the only AI model integrated with Apple devices at the launch of Apple Intelligence will be ChatGPT, but as reported by analyst Mark Gurman in his Bloomberg “Power On” newsletter, Apple will announce “at least ” another deal to also add Google Gemini by the fall. Gemini has been at the center of iOS 18 chatbot rumors as much as OpenAI: Apple’s head of software, Craig Federighi, even hinted at a deal with Google immediately after the keynote. Anthropic has also been implicated in these rumors, and Gurman suggests that Apple could announce a deal with this company in the future, if not as early as this fall. Meta, however, was quickly excluded because its Llama chatbot was not deemed good enough.

Apple reportedly wants to make AI a direct revenue stream, not just a feature set to promote its hardware products, Gurman said. To that end, the analyst suggests the company could launch subscription-only Apple Intelligence features. However, that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon, and while Apple Intelligence will only be available for the iPhone 15 Pro, 16, and 16 Pro initially, it’s unclear whether the first version will be enough to drive users to buy a new device en masse. In the meantime, Apple will still get a cut of AI revenue through in-app purchase commissions for its partners’ chatbot subscriptions. Third-party AI services could be an interesting interim solution for the Cupertino company as it gradually introduces its own generative AI system.