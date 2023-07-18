Qualcomm Technologies and Meta have announced a collaboration to optimize the execution of Meta’s large Llama 2 language models directly on-device, without relying solely on cloud services. The ability to run generative AI models like Llama 2 on devices like smartphones, PCs, VR/AR headsets, and vehicles allows developers to save on cloud costs and provide users with private, more trusted, and personalized experiences. As a result, Qualcomm Technologies plans to make Llama 2-based AI implementations available on devices to enable the creation of new artificial intelligence applications. This will enable customers, partners and developers to create use cases such as intelligent virtual assistants, productivity applications, content creation tools, entertainment and more. These new Snapdragon-powered on-device AI experiences can work in areas with no connectivity or even in airplane mode.

“We appreciate Meta’s approach to open and accountable AI and are committed to fostering innovation and lowering barriers to entry for developers of all sizes by bringing generative AI to devices,” said Durga Malladi, senior deputy president and general manager of the edge technology, planning and solutions business of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “To effectively bring generative AI into the mainstream, AI will need to run both in the cloud and on edge devices, such as smartphones, laptops, vehicles and IoT devices”. Qualcomm Technologies plans to make the Llama 2-based AI implementation available on Snapdragon-enabled devices starting in 2024. Developers can start optimizing applications for on-device AI today using the Qualcomm AI Stack, a set of dedicated tools that enable AI to be processed more efficiently on Snapdragon, making on-device AI possible even in small, thin and light devices.