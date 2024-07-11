The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE Government, in cooperation with the Mastercard Global Center for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Cyber ​​Technology in Dubai, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, launched a challenge aimed at enhancing new opportunities and capabilities for companies and talents that focus on artificial intelligence as a pivotal element in building the future, in line with the goals of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

Saqr bin Ghaleb, Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that the UAE government is focusing on strengthening partnerships and cooperation with major technology companies, innovators and talents that seek to advance the path of development and prosperity, reaching advanced levels in technological fields, which contributes to translating the directives of the wise leadership to anticipate and create the future of artificial intelligence, and consolidate the UAE’s position at the forefront of leading countries in future fields.

He said that the AI ​​Challenge will contribute to attracting creative and talented people to enhance the programming community in the country, and create an incubating and stimulating environment for talents and creative people who design their best in the present to ensure the best future for societies.

For his part, Jihad Khalil, Regional President for the East Arab Region at Mastercard, stressed that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that have realized the enormous potential of artificial intelligence, and that it is leading innovation in this field in a manner that is in line with Mastercard’s goals and commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence as a force to achieve the best benefit for societies, and to support future visions and plans.

He pointed out the importance of the AI ​​Challenge in forming a link between innovation-based partnerships, the Office of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, and remote work applications in the UAE government, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, in a way that supports joint efforts aimed at enhancing the thriving startup scene in the country.

The challenge targets creative, talented and emerging companies specializing in the fields of artificial intelligence, generative artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, banking and financial services, customer services, financial technology, and environmental and social fields.

The winners will be announced during the pitch event, where the finalists will be evaluated by a panel of experts from the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Mastercard and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The winner of the challenge will receive a prize of $150,000, in addition to the opportunity to participate in MasterCard global events, and register and benefit from the global “Start Path” program, which helps startups expand their businesses through guidance, developing innovation opportunities, and connecting with MasterCard’s global network of banks, merchants, partners, and digital experts.

The program has supported more than 400 startups from 54 countries since 2014, and these companies have been able to secure more than $25 billion in capital after participating in the program.

Those interested can register for the AI ​​Challenge before August 25 via the electronic link: https://mstr.cd/3XIQuWF.

It is noteworthy that Mastercard launched the Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Cyber ​​Technology Center in Dubai in cooperation with the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in an effort to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities and readiness in the region and anticipate a new era of transformative technology among major global technology companies.