You have to go easy with artificial intelligence: this is what a group of researchers and industry insiders on AI, including Elon Musk, is asking in a open letter which expressly orders to stop the uncontrolled development of technology by the giants of the sector. The letter reads how the Wild West of artificial intelligence, considered the new Eldorado of hi-tech, involves “profound risks for society and humanity”. It is also asked to stop research on digital intelligence systems that are more powerful than GPT-4, the latest version of the assistant created by OpenAI, a company founded by Musk himself (but left in 2018 due to conflicts of interest) for at least six months with Tesla). “This pause should be verifiable and concrete, and include all players in the sector. Otherwise, it will be necessary for governments to intervene.” The signatories explain how research on AI is out of control by Big Techs, in order to arrive one before the others, and this involves a real risk since we do not know to what extent these technologies can be a danger to cybersecurity and publish. “No one, not even those who create them, can predict, control or understand the true potential of systems based on machine learning”, we read.

Among the signatories are historian and essayist Yuval Noah Harari, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, and many other AI researchers and CEOs of technology companies. “AI developers should use the break to jointly subscribe to a rigorous and shared set of protocols that are validated by external experts, and that certify that machine learning systems are safe and reliable.” What is criticized is the actual power of AI and the possible impact on society if it is not controlled and regulated. The letter comes just weeks after the public launch of OpenAI’s GPT-4, the most advanced artificial intelligence system ever created. “Advanced artificial intelligence could bring about a profound change in the history of human beings and should be planned and managed with adequate care and resources”, write the signatories. “Unfortunately this level of planning and management is not happening, and in recent months AI labs have been engaged in a runaway race to develop and deploy increasingly powerful digital intelligences.”