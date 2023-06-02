The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai receives its customers who use transportation services daily to discuss with them practically the difficulties they face while obtaining its services and measure their ability to benefit from its services available through electronic and digital channels and smart kiosks, in the “comprehensive digital experience laboratory” launched by the authority.

The idea of ​​the laboratory is according to the Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the Authority, Muhammad Al-Madhareb, who explained to «Emirates Today» that the goal of establishing the laboratory is to test a set of scenarios that customers can experience during the implementation of the procedures for obtaining the service in order to identify any gap or opportunity that can be To improve the level of service.

Al-Madrab said that the basic idea behind the establishment of the laboratory, which was tested for several months before its official launch, is to use a set of modern technologies and artificial intelligence tools to be able to follow the performance and emotions of the external and internal customer of digital transport services, through the use of advanced technologies and cameras that monitor the interaction process with Service procedures during application, as well as customers’ emotions and psychological states affected by the interaction process. Al-Madrab explained that examining the customer’s experience inside the laboratory brings together all the elements required for realistic and effective evaluation, including understanding the customer’s feelings through body language and translating the feelings that appear on the face.

According to Al-Mudhareb, the laboratory receives external clients, whether customers who have registered a complaint related to a problem that has been repeated with them, or clients who are randomly selected from all societal groups, where they are invited to the laboratory to apply for services in the presence of the specialized technical team. The team is able to record notes and monitor customers’ performance and emotions by connecting the service system to cameras and sensors distributed on the surface of the lenses of smart glasses worn by the customer, which draw indicators on the screen in front of him, to determine the locations of difficulties and points of interest that the observer records on his screen and captured by cameras that capture the entire experience, to be analyzed later. Performance and problem diagnosis, and then study improvement options and appropriate solutions.

Al-Madhareb emphasized that the authority is keen to invite customers from different segments of society and samples belonging to different scientific levels and different degrees of technological knowledge, as well as from different age groups and social conditions, as the samples include the elderly and people of determination. He added that the laboratory is also used to study the customer’s experience in obtaining the new service provided through electronic and digital channels before it is launched. In response to the question, “Who are the laboratory’s internal clients?” Al-Madareb said that the laboratory contributes to improving the experience of the authority’s inspectors and controllers, as they are also clients who use the authority’s digital systems and tools to be able to complete their work in providing services to external clients.

He added that, for example, the employee in the inspection team of driving institutes has technical and digital tools and smart systems that he uses for examination, evaluation and control, adding that this requires measuring his comfort in using these tools and their effectiveness through experimentation in the laboratory. He added that the directors of the departments responsible for providing the Authority’s services, such as the vehicle parking service or the driver’s licensing service, are also invited to test the service in front of the technical team in order to give them an opportunity to test and evaluate the service themselves and help them practically monitor opportunities for modification and improvement to work on later by the team. specialist.

«360 services»

The Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the Authority, Mohammed Al-Madhareb, said that work is underway to redesign all digital and electronic services based on the standards of “360 services” approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, using the techniques and tools of the “comprehensive digital experience laboratory” that was established after review. On the best international practices in the same field. The “360 Services Policy” is based on a number of main principles that include unifying the work of government agencies in providing services, adopting digital identity as a single entry system, providing full support to the customer, providing proactive services that enhance communication with customers since the start of providing services, prior knowledge of their needs and reducing effort on them. In addition to providing integrated, interconnected, smooth and specialized services and data that reduce and facilitate customer data and services requirements.

Monitoring customers’ performance and emotions by linking the service system with cameras and sensors that chart their indicators.