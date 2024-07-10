Artificial Intelligence | Microsoft was scared of regulation and gave up its board seat in Open AI

Artificial intelligence|Microsoft and Apple gave up their observer positions on Open AI’s board. The background reasons for the decision are estimated to be the authorities’ growing doubts about the activities of the technology giants distorting competition.

Americans the technology companies Microsoft and Apple have given up their board positions in Open AI, known as the creator of Chat GPT.

The news agency AFP and economic media report on the matter, among others Bloomberg.

The surprising decision has been speculated to be due to the growing concern that legislators in both Europe and the United States have shown about the use of power by large companies in artificial intelligence companies.

Microsoft has invested 13 billion dollars in the Open AI company, which represents the leading edge of generative artificial intelligence development, and has integrated its technology into its own products.

The EU, Britain and the US are all currently investigating whether Microsoft is using its power in Open AI in a way that distorts competition.

“Microsoft’s decision has clearly been influenced by the ongoing investigation into the abuse of a dominant market position”, assesses the competition law expert Alex Haffner Fladgate law firm to AFP.

Microsoft received an observer seat without voting rights on the board of Open AI a year ago, an artificial intelligence company government crisis in the aftermath.

“During the last eight months, we have seen significant progress from the new board and we trust the company’s direction,” Microsoft wrote in its recent announcement.

“We no longer believe that our limited role as an observer is necessary.”

Also Apple was about to get a similar observer position on the board of Open AI, which it now gave up. Apple has not commented on the matter.

In early June, Apple announced a cooperation agreement with Open AI. The generative artificial intelligence tool Chat GPT will be brought to Apple devices.

of the EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has warned big tech companies against investing in the fast-growing artificial intelligence market. He has stressed that the EU will continue to monitor the sector.

Large technology companies have been suspected of trying to evade competition laws by entering into cooperation agreements with growing artificial intelligence companies.

According to Haffner, “Microsoft and others need to think carefully about how they structure these agreements in the future.”