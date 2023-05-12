There seems to be a lot of fear in the population for the consequences of artificial intelligence (AI), observes Carlos Coello Coello, a pioneer of this technological development that abounds in news headlines every day due to its progress in daily life. “That quite astonished me”, which is why he considers it necessary to talk about the real scope, because although they can displace certain jobs, it is not that they are going to end humanity, “for the moment at least the conditions for a fear based on that address”.

Coello (Tonalá, Chiapas, 1967), is the first computer science specialist to enter El Colegio Nacional. On May 5, the researcher and professor gave an inaugural lecture during the ceremony presided over by astrophysicist Susana Lizano, current president of the collegiate body, in the main hall of the headquarters on Donceles street. And the entrance speech was answered by the chemist Eusebio Juarísti.

In an interview, he explains that AI emerged in the 50s and this is the second boom it has had, although stronger. “As such, what it does is simulate the way humans solve problems on a computer, but the goal has always been to make our lives easier, that doesn’t mean it’s going to solve them.”

He adds that “something that many people lose sight of when it comes to artificial intelligence programs is that in general they respond to an algorithm and to certain information that it accesses, but it does not have consciousness like a human.”

The expert belongs to the generation that was born before the evolution of the Internet and the digital age, so as he prepared himself, he learned about and was part of the advances. “Many still don’t understand how computer science research is done. They think it’s just writing programs. It is actually very close to applied mathematics”, with many areas. In his case, he specializes in evolutionary algorithms that, based on the theories of natural evolution, give solutions with mechanisms observed in biology.

The National College, when it elected him, last January, highlighted that the expert, recognized worldwide, is the protagonist of a science that was not represented, “has ventured into an area of ​​AI, a subject in full development and that currently touches various aspects of our daily life”. Graduated from the Autonomous University of Chiapas and with a master’s and doctorate from Tulane University (Louisiana, USA), his work has revolved around the design of algorithms.

First computer scientist in the College of Scientists and Intellectuals, highlighted “the importance of computing today in all scientific disciplines; it is completely transversal, it impacts all areas. Despite being a young discipline compared to traditional ones such as mathematics, physics or chemistry, it has made very significant progress worldwide, especially in the past 30 years. Now the ChatGPT program is very popular, everyone is talking about it”.

Still without defining the dates for the activities that he will propose in El Colegio Nacional, he reveals that he has many ideas related to AI, but he hopes that the topics that he will disseminate are from different perspectives, so as not to make them too technical, but accessible to any audience. . “Aside from AI, I would like to bring up topics related to cybersecurity, possibly distributed databases, maybe the Internet.”

The Mexican specialist considers raising issues of great interest, including security in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and understanding why they suddenly skyrocket or drop in price, “issues that are in the media, but not always with the proper support.”

The author of the book Brief history of computing and its pioneers (FCE) expresses his interest in the biographies of great computer scientists, such as Alan Turing or Claude Shannon.

Another of his proposals is to bring computing closer to children, because despite the fact that there are already schools, “computational thinking” should be encouraged so that they reason in more abstract terms and structure their ideas. “The training we receive to design algorithms and write problems is very useful, not only in computing.” He also considers talking about the ethical dilemmas of these new technological advances.