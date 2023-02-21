Artificial intelligence has quite a few applications, and one of the most popular for our community gamer, is the recreation of our favorite characters from anime Transformed into a realistic version. On this occasion, sailor Moon received a fresh and adorable remake that turned each of the girls into real people.

Usagi Tsukino is the protagonist of one of the most famous anime installments of the nineties, which is why we even have a new installment called Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal Netflix scheduled for June 1, 2023.

And this time we receive the adorable girls in a realistic format. That’s right, each of the stars of the cast they obtained a transformation with an AI that leaves us dazzled with each of the details of the characters.

Source: Diego Guerra with Midjorney.

In principle we have anime’s stellar couple: the classic galactic duo.

Source: Diego Guerra with Midjorney.

Then we can see each of the girls in the cast in a realistic format thanks to artificial intelligence.

Source: Diego Guerra with Midjorney.

The tones are incredible, ranging from unmatched light to magical dark.

Source: Diego Guerra with Midjorney.

It is a realism that seeks canonical perfection.

We recommend: Who is stronger: Goku or Sailor Moon?

What is Sailor Moon about?

It is a manga work written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, it was published by Kōdansha from 1981 to 1987. It consists of 18 volumes in tankōbon format.

It had an anime adaptation that aired from 1992 to 1997.. It was in charge of Toei Animation and so far it has five seasons that gather 200 episodes.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.