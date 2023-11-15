Artificial intelligence (AI) is the present and above all it is the future. Since ChatGPT was launched on the market at the end of last year, which has made generative artificial intelligence visible; that any citizen can check how the chatbot provides texts and images under the parameters requested by simply pressing a few commands, the training to know how to use this tool has multiplied exponentially. On Udemy, a learning platform with 64 million students in the world (1.1 million in Spain), it shot up 4,419% in the first quarter of the year and, in the second, more than 1.5 million people had signed up. enrolled in courses related to ChatGPT or applications of this type.

“Artificial intelligence has been the great global training trend of 2023,” according to Nagi Pérez, head of Udemy Business in Spain. But not only the courses linked to ChatGPT but also to generative AI in general, which have experienced a growth of 278% in the second quarter of the year; as well as those dedicated to rapid engineering or instruction engineering, which have risen 190%. And this technology is going to transform the work of 49% of global employees, according to Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, a learning platform. on-line with 136 million students. In Spain, 44% of training will have to be modified in the next four years. “Companies are going to launch into generative AI very quickly,” he says.

Hence, it is essential to train to guarantee people’s employability, in the opinion of the head of Udemy. Although Pérez recognizes that it is early to see this employability improved thanks to generative AI beyond technical profiles, he believes that in the end any professional will have to adapt to it in the future to be more productive and efficient. Mónica Pérez Callejo, Director of Studies at Infojobs, shares her opinion. “At the moment, this skill is only required associated with the position of technologist, where it gains a lot of interest,” she indicates. In the market, the demand for professionals specialized in artificial intelligence is on the rise. In 2022 it grew by 31% and so far this year it has increased by 20% despite the fact that in the technology sector the publication of job offers has fallen by 6%.

According to Indesia (Industrial Association for the Promotion of the Data Economy and Artificial Intelligence), last year there were 137,000 professionals in Spain in these two technological areas, 67% of them with less than two years of experience (almost the same average length of stay recorded in companies). Technicians to whom 30,000 job offers were made. In view of these figures, Nuria Ávalos, general director of the association, is clear that the use of data and artificial intelligence provides greater employability, since it is knowledge that is required in all companies.

However, as is common in any technological area, companies lack sufficient professionals, a fact that could be costing the Spanish economy 14.5 billion euros per year, that is, the equivalent of 1.3% of GDP, he says. India, which warns that immediate demand is increasingly difficult to cover and quantifies 6,500 job offers in data and artificial intelligence that will not be able to be satisfied this year due to lack of professionals. The association estimates that more than 90,000 offers will be published in both fields between now and 2025.

Flora G. Mesa, director of human resources at NTT Data, complains: “We are still in the battle for talent. “There continues to be a huge shortage of STEM professions.” The technology consultancy is going to hire 3,000 people in Spain this year and another 3,000 next year. Many data profiles, artificial intelligence, cloudJava architects, cybersecurity specialists… “We value knowledge of AI, they are part of the personal interview, but they are not the clear cut-off line unless you go to work in our hubs in Valencia and Galicia,” warns the directive.

Critical thinking

At the moment, artificial intelligence is not a transversal skill, it does not generate employability except in technology departments, says Sara Álvarez, director of Talent Attraction at The Adecco Group, and in certain human resources roles, marketing, sales or the financial sector, where it is used. For other positions or profiles, what is requested are the skills that AI specialists have, he clarifies. Companies look for candidates who are curious, with critical thinking and who believe in automation and the constant learning that it represents. “We need candidates who are familiar with AI, with the use of technology, because a very necessary competence is derived from it today: adaptation to change,” she maintains and agrees with her counterpart at NTT Data, who also highlights the desire to to collaborate. “The most important thing is to be up to date with new technologies, learn to use them,” says Mesa, aware that they often generate rejection in the workforce.

“I think AI is a future. We are trying to find out what uses we can give it. We are still not able to glimpse how much it can give us, when we start to see it, new jobs will be created,” says Débora Muñoz, director of human resources at Softonic. “Until now, it served to eliminate positions in the content area of ​​people who wrote reviews in small start-ups or who wrote web content that is now made with ChatGPT and other chatbots,” he explains.

Courses in 17 languages Artificial intelligence is going to reinvent teaching and change the way we access education, according to Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, created in 2012 in the United States by two Stanford professors and with 136 million students and 300 universities and educational centers. associates. Thanks to this technology, the platform has just launched, which has the fifth most in-demand course on it in the entire world, automatic translation in more than 4,000 courses in 17 languages, including Spanish. In addition to a virtual assistant who will answer students’ questions and make video summaries of the classes. It will also offer improved searches and other resources.

