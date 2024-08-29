An investigation conducted by ASUS Business, involved over 300 business decision makers in Italyrevealing that AI is perceived in a mixed way. While 74% of respondents see real or potential benefits of AI, less than 28% of companies have invested significantly in this technologyfocusing efforts mainly on cybersecurity and logistics.

The caution of the corporate sector, highlighted by the research, seems to be able to be also attributed to the lack of specific skills: 77% of those interviewed would like in-depth training on AI, and 35% of those who already use these technologies admit that they do not fully possess the necessary skills. The research also shows that a significant percentage of companies fear having difficulty recruiting experts capable of effectively managing and implementing these technologies.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the main obstacles to AI adoption are lack of funding and insufficient knowledge at managerial level, with 52% of respondents citing lack of financial resources and 51% lack of knowledge as the main constraints. Despite the challenges, the overall sentiment towards AI remains positive. 59% of employees are optimistic about the benefits AI can bring, and 73% believe it will become a mainstream and fundamental technology within the next ten years.

One of the main critical issues that emerged is the lack of technological devices suitable for the use of AI at a local level, with only 7% of employees declaring they have the necessary equipment. This limitation highlights the importance of greater corporate investment in appropriate technologies to ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI use.

