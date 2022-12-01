United States.- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has learned to master many games, but until now the StrategoHowever, a group of researchers has managed to get a new AI agent called DeepNash to reach expert level and even win over people.

The Stratego tests the ability to make decisions relatively slow, deliberate and logical in a sequential way, it is a game of imperfect information, that is, some aspect of it is hidden from the opponents.

For this reason, this military strategist board game has constituted one of the next frontiers of research in Artificial intelligencesays Science, where the study is published.

We recommend you read:

Now, DeepNash has managed to play at an expert level, which represents an “extraordinary result that the community of Stratego I didn’t think was possible with current techniques,” according to the authors of the study, led by the company Artificial Intelligence DeepMind Stratego it poses key challenges to AI researchers due to the many complex aspects of its structure, including having more possible states than another well-studied game of imperfect information: no-limit Texas Hold’em poker.

In fact, the game is characterized by a double challenge: on the one hand it requires long-term strategic thinking like in chess, on the other hand dealing with imperfect information like in poker.

Currently, it is not possible to use imperfect information search techniques to master Stratego, so the team led by Julien Perolat devised a method that allows an AI to learn how to play.

The new method gave rise to a “bot” called DeepNash, whose core is a reinforcement learning algorithm, R-NaD, which allowed it to achieve human-level performance in the most complex variant of the game, Stratego Classic.

To make DeepNash, the team combined the R-NaD algorithm with a deep neural network architecture to learn a strategy that plays at a highly competitive level.

This result was achieved, the authors noted, without deploying any search method, a key ingredient to many achievements of the AI in board games in the past.

DeepNash was tested against several state-of-the-art Stratego “bots”, beating all of them, and reached a very competitive level of play against expert human players, which has led it to rank 3rd so far this year and all time on the Gravon gaming platform, competing with expert human players.