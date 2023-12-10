The agreement reached this Saturday on the so-called artificial intelligence law represents a historic advance in technological regulation. It talks about who we are and what we want to be as a continent. Europe is aware of its role in the world and has decided to take the reins in the regulation of a phenomenon as powerful as artificial intelligence. This achievement achieved under the current presidency of Spain is also a source of pride. It marks a crucial advance in our consolidation as a leader in technological development focused on people, guaranteeing rights and betting on the values ​​that unite us. Now, with fewer photos, the technical work begins, where every word of the new regulation will be reviewed. Formal approval by both legislators (Council and Parliament) will arrive in the first quarter of 2024 and will give way to a period of two years for its effective implementation. That is to say, This has only started.

Two years seem long. There are great economic interests in this sector and they are not going to wait for anyone. It is worth remembering that just a year ago, ChatGPT appeared – used by more than 100 million people every week – and forced an entire industry to change its pace. Overnight it made all the plans, analyses, and predictions that had been made up to that point obsolete. Until the last moment, there has been debate about how to include these models in this legislative text because no one was clear about it. The final result, even without knowing it, will surely disappoint, but you couldn’t ask for more. Debating technical and ideological issues of great disparity against the clock, with pressure that is more reminiscent of television than that of a legislative process, makes an optimal result extremely complex. The important thing is the agreement. So there is a real risk that by the time it is implemented, the landscape will have changed again.

The implementation of the law will not be a bed of roses. A major challenge opens up: taking this regulation from paper to reality, making it not just a well-intentioned text but an effective instrument that responds to the real needs of citizens. This requires coordinated and determined action by all member countries, an effort on the part of the public sector to adapt, to attract talent and to act agilely. The role of civil society in this process is crucial. We cannot forget that artificial intelligence, in its essence, affects us all. Therefore, it is essential that citizens’ voices are heard, and that their concerns and aspirations are reflected.

This will require not only designing and deploying the entire institutional architecture in Brussels and in each country, which ensures that the standard is complied with and respected. Avoiding bureaucratic procedures and offering competitive salaries in the public sector is key to success. And this will need to happen so that those who govern this technology are not light years away from it or are susceptible to being signed by those regulated. It will also be important that there is homogeneous development in the different European countries. It will be of little use if, as with data protection or taxes, there are dumping artificial, giving more lax interpretations in some jurisdictions than in others or there is not enough capacity for lawsuits to prosper.

If anything has been seen in this process, in which experts have signed more letters than ever expressing their opinion, it is that the established public consultation mechanisms must be reviewed to incorporate a population that feels challenged to participate in legislative development. In short, the agreement on this law is news that pleases all of us who believe that democratic values ​​should govern the technological future; The rule of law has won in the face of self-serving pressures. Now the complicated part begins at the national level. Brussels legislators should start working now on the next update, because in the era of artificial intelligence, legislation will undoubtedly have to evolve.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_