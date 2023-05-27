publisher3i

05/27/2023

Decision-making through artificial intelligence has been part of Daniel Mendes’ routine since 2006. It was when he founded Dataholics, a credit score platform that aims to help companies and financial institutions to improve their credit operations through advanced use of technology. And nothing better than numbers to give the exact dimension of the solutions that the company offers. “Using big data, we process 1,000 queries per second,” said Mendes. “We analyzed 700 thousand small companies for a client interested in credit recovery”.

The speed and volume of operations follow the evolution of the financial market and the needs of companies to assess risks when granting loans and financing. But how does the collected data become information that helps, in practice, to understand who tends to default?

According to Mendes, Dataholics uses an algorithm that allows analyzing not only the financial past. “What we do goes beyond looking at payments or non-payments, the dirty name,” he said. In a macroeconomic scenario in which indebtedness and defaults increase due to high interest rates and unemployment, it is necessary to understand what makes someone who has always paid off debts stop honoring their commitments. “We evaluated the prices practiced in that market and the compatibility of expenses, taking into account everything from educational level to activities on social networks”, said the founder and CEO of Dataholics.

To this end, the platform employs professionals from areas such as sociology and netnography (a specialized form of ethnography that uses computer-mediated communications) to generate data that can be transformed into relevant information. “We zoom in on the individual through AI, which learns to understand who is a good payer without prejudice.”

CANADA In 2017, Dataholics received support from a Vivo accelerator. Now, with an eye on credit portability opportunities for the international market, the company is in a funding round with investors in Canada, where Mendes intends to move and live for a while until the operation is established. “The increase in interest rates on a global scale, the failure of banks abroad and the systemic risks of the economy open up many perspectives for our business”, he said. If all goes well, Dataholics will soon be exporting what it calls a financial health check to Canadian cooperatives and small businesses.

1 thousand Queries per second is how much the business can process

500 parameters can be evaluated to generate the credit score

