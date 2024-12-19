We close 2024 and the forecasts released at the beginning of the year have not only been met, but have been far exceeded. This December marks a turning point: we have gone from merely reactive AIs to AIs capable of acting. Google’s Project Mariner has shown that AI can control the Chrome browser directly, while Claude 3.5 Sonnet ushers in a generation of agents that understand and operate graphical interfaces on their own. The implication is revolutionary: for the first time, AI no longer simply responds, but “wields” digital tools with the same dexterity as a human employee. We are facing the birth of the first self-employed “digital employees”, a leap that, a few months ago, sounded like science fiction.

These innovations are disrupting the essence of each sector. GPT-o1 and Gemini 2.0 have achieved doctoral (PhD) level cognitive competence, surpassing human experts in fields such as medicine, law or engineering. Visually, Flux produces images indistinguishable from a photograph, while OpenAI’s Sora generates cinematic sequences worthy of Hollywood, redefining audiovisual creativity. It is not a mere technical improvement; It is a radical mutation in the nature of work, innovation and the business structure itself. Now, creativity, production, even strategic decision-making, can be accelerated to levels that make linear planning obsolete.

And 2025? Far from stabilizing, this revolution will accelerate. Autonomous AIs will multiply, emerging new “creative agents” and cognitive tools for each business area. Large corporations, with their legacy systems and heavy structures, will be challenged by SMEs capable of moving with agility, leveraging AI to compete in conditions that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. The average lifespan of an S&P 500 company, which went from 60 years to less than 20, continues in free fall: not adapting means not being there.

Each organization will have to rethink its way of competing. AI democratizes access to strategic intelligence, analytical capacity and creative resources, opening a historical window for Spanish SMEs to climb positions in their markets. The question here is not whether to adopt AI, but how to integrate it with vision, consistency and speed. To respond to this need, the Spanish company AiKit presents two Business AI Kits that function as the “Canal+” of AI: in the same way that that platform brought pay television to the general public, these kits open the doors of the AI ​​ecosystem to SMEs, eliminating barriers and providing a solid, affordable and scalable starting point.

AiKit Enterprise: a comprehensive solution for medium-sized companies. Aimed at organizations with more than 10 employees, this set articulates four components: AI Consulting: an expert team analyzes the company’s starting point and outlines a roadmap to adopt AI meaningfully. This avoids improvisations and guides the use of the necessary tools, training and resources; Business AI Platform: a set of practical applications and solutions that allow you to automate processes, analyze data and improve efficiency in different areas. This platform adapts to the consultancy’s recommendations, guaranteeing consistent use aligned with business objectives: AI Online Academy: courses and training materials that explain, in an accessible way, how to use AI tools on a daily basis. Training helps staff understand new work dynamics and get the most out of technological solutions; Hardware to adopt AI: IT equipment and technical resources prepared to run the recommended tools. This infrastructure ensures that AI adoption is not limited by technical or performance issues.

In the version for less than 10 employees, AiKit Business, reduces complexity, in a complete environment to start working with AI and achieve visible results in the first weeks: Business AI Platform: a ready-to-use solution package that streamlines tasks daily routines and provides useful analysis. Its accessible design allows small businesses and independent professionals to enter the world of AI without a long learning curve; IA Online Academy: teaching material designed for practical use. Without excessive technicalities, the training teaches how to integrate AI tools into common processes: from customer service to inventory management or content creation; Computer to adopt AI: a computer equipment ready to work with the included solutions. This eliminates technical barriers and ensures that the user can start benefiting from AI from the first moment.

Doing nothing is also a decision Ignoring AI is choosing irrelevance. While the market reinvents itself through exponential leaps, clinging to a linear rhythm is equivalent to “swimming naked” as Warren Buffett would say.

Concrete examples:

– A restaurant: it is no longer just food, it is a personalized recommendation based on tastes, mood, even allergies in real time.

– A law firm: it is no longer just advising, it is producing tailored legal reports, in seconds, adapted to the most recent jurisprudence

.- An insurer: it is no longer about selling standard policies, it is about configuring dynamic offers according to the exact profile of the client and the current context.

AI is not the future, it is the present. The SME that acts today will lead tomorrow. To stay still is to sign obsolescence; moving means embracing a radical opportunity, as profound as the industrial revolution but concentrated in months, not decades. The decision is in front of you, CEO: either you position yourself to enter the era of exponential intelligence, or you watch others overtake you. The world doesn’t stop, exponential curves don’t flatten, and your future competitors are already experimenting in a garage with the same AI at their fingertips.

Pablo Yusta is CEO of AiKit