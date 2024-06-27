Artificial Intelligence | Journalist Niclas Storås tried to automate his work – This is what happened

The world was confused by artificial intelligence a year and a half ago. But where does the much-talked-about artificial intelligence revolution manifest itself in practice? HS Vision editor Niclas Storås tried to automate his own work.

Qhave been talking about big language models for a year and a half already. I’m starting to wonder where the AI ​​revolution will show up.

Where are the laid off people whose jobs are handled by artificial intelligence? Where is the productivity leap? And where are the stories of those who made their work more efficient with artificial intelligence?