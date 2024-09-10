CHILILABOMBWE, Zambia — Data crunchers in California watched on computer screens last year as an underground fortune was uncovered.

According to the criteria of

What they saw transported them to the other side of the world, to Zambia and straight into the depths of the Earth. A rich vein of copper, embedded in bedrock, was revealed by complex AI-powered technology they had been building for years.

His company, KoBold Metals, said it is likely the largest copper discovery in more than a decade. KoBold estimates the mine would produce at least 300,000 tons of copper a year once fully operational. That’s worth billions of dollars a year.

It is the first confirmed success for a company that hopes to radically transform the way we find critical metals. not only for the technology industry but also for the fight against climate change.

KoBold was born five years ago when Silicon Valley moguls belatedly realized what was coming. Tech companies couldn’t grow much larger without a monumental increase in the extraction of raw materials to make batteries, needed for everything from cellphones to electric pickup trucks. They needed copper, cobalt, lithium and nickel.

“The more you realize how dependent we are on these technologies, the more you wonder: How the hell were we so slow to realize we would need massive amounts of raw materials to make it all possible?” said Connie Chan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, the largest venture capital firm in the U.S. and an early investor in KoBold.

The International Energy Forum, a research organization, recently estimated that the world would need between 35 and 194 new large copper mines by 2050. That translates to between one and six new copper mines each year, the size of the one KoBold plans to dig in Zambia.

KoBold is pouring $2.3 billion into its first mine, set to begin production in the early 2030s, and is negotiating partnerships with contractors and governments. But its leaders must contend with the social and environmental trade-offs that come with almost all mining.

The area of ​​the find in Zambia is known for having copper. But no one had been able to locate this vein at almost 2 kilometers depth until KoBold did.

Kurt House, chief executive of KoBold, said the exploration industry needed to get creative. “We don’t drill for metals, we drill for information,” he said. KoBold’s database, called TerraShed, includes tens of millions of documents that can be overlaid to produce 3-D models of what might lie beneath.

Zambia itself is one of the partners in the venture: the state-owned mining company owns 20 percent. However, it is far from certain that Zambians will benefit. Despite a century of mining, Zambia remains one of the world’s least developed and most indebted countries.

“The value of copper that has left Zambia is in the hundreds of billions of dollars,” said Grieve Chelwa, a Zambian economist. “Look around Zambia with that figure in mind.”

KoBold says his goal is to improve local communities and has attracted some of Zambia’s best geologists back to the country.

Kennedy Bondola, 40, worked in a nearby mine for 15 years before it was nearly exhausted. He lives in Kawama, a village above the KoBold find. Kawama is poor, but its people are skilled. Its main street was lined with welders repairing household items. Bar owners brewed their own liquor.

With a new mine, Bondola said, Kawama could only go in one direction: up. “Maybe it will become a real village,” he said.

Hakainde Hichilema, the President of Zambia, said that one way to ensure greater benefits was for his country to own more of the mine. He said he was pushing KoBold to raise the state-owned mining company’s stake to more than a third. The extra money “will allow us to invest in sectors that we normally find difficult,” he said.

More than a third of Hichilema’s budget goes to paying international debts, leaving little for health and education. Most of the capital receives only a few hours of electricity a day. It will take more than a larger stake in a mine, no matter how big, to solve that.