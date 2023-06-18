With the creation of machine language models such as ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence systems, It is normal for some jobs to be affected in the way they are carried out. This more than anything because of the automation potential offered by these tools.

Given this fear that has been growing in the population, we have decided to question an Artificial Intelligence such as ChatGPT about the jobs that could disappear in five years due to this type of machine learning systems.

This was the question ChatGPT was asked; “Tell me which jobs could disappear in the next 5 years because of AI”

Artificial Intelligence response

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly and transforming various sectors of the economy. While it is difficult to predict with certainty which jobs will disappear in the next five years, some jobs may be affected by automation and AI. Here are some areas where significant changes could emerge:

Driving Jobs: With the development of autonomous vehicles, drivers of trucks, taxis, and delivery services may face decreased demand.

Cashiers and Store Workers: The adoption of automated checkout systems and the popularization of e-commerce could reduce the need for cashiers and store clerks in the future.

Assembly and manufacturing works: In factories, robots and automated systems are increasingly replacing assembly and production tasks, which could affect workers in these areas.

Telemarketers: With the advancement of chatbots and AI-based customer service systems, telemarketers may see their job opportunities dwindle.

Some jobs in financial services: Tasks such as legal document review, financial data analysis, and transaction processing may be automated to some extent, which could affect some jobs in the financial sector.

It is important to note that while AI can replace certain jobs, it can also create new job opportunities in other areas. Human-machine collaboration is an increasingly common approach, where human skills complement AI capabilities. In addition, the rise of AI is also driving the creation of jobs related to its development, implementation and maintenance.