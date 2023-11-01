On the list of finalists were terms such as “disinfluence”, “nepo baby” and “greedflation”.

The Collins English Dictionary chose the term “artificial intelligence” as the word of the year for 2023. announcement it was done on Tuesday (31.Oct.2023).

Artificial intelligence, or simply AI, designates “the modeling of human mental functions by computer programs”. According to Collins, AI is “considered the next great technological revolution“, had one “rapid development” and has been “much talked about in 2023”.

The choice was made from a list of new terms in the English language that became popular in 2023. Read the finalists:

disinfluence – when digital influencers use their reach to warn followers to avoid certain products and lifestyles;

– when digital influencers use their reach to warn followers to avoid certain products and lifestyles; ultra-processed – foods “prepared using complex industrial methods” and often made up of “ingredients with little or no nutritional value”, which became popular as health villains;

– foods “prepared using complex industrial methods” and often made up of “ingredients with little or no nutritional value”, which became popular as health villains; debanking – the neologism was created after British politician Nigel Farage said that a bank tried to close his account because of his political views. The issue was widely debated and other people reported similar situations;

– the neologism was created after British politician Nigel Farage said that a bank tried to close his account because of his political views. The issue was widely debated and other people reported similar situations; semaglutide – also known by its commercial name, Ozempic. It is a medication used for appetite suppression and weight loss, but with unknown long-term side effects;

– also known by its commercial name, Ozempic. It is a medication used for appetite suppression and weight loss, but with unknown long-term side effects; bazball – term used to describe the aggressive and fast-paced style of cricket developed by England coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum;

– term used to describe the aggressive and fast-paced style of cricket developed by England coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum; nepo baby – children of famous people who took over their parents’ careers and would have been favored;

– children of famous people who took over their parents’ careers and would have been favored; canon event – an event considered fundamental in the formation of an individual;

– an event considered fundamental in the formation of an individual; greedflation – the use of inflation as a justification for artificially raising prices. “Greed” means greed in English and “inflation”, inflation;

– the use of inflation as a justification for artificially raising prices. “Greed” means greed in English and “inflation”, inflation; ULEZ – acronym for ultra-low emissions zone, familiar to Londoners. Drivers who drive polluting vehicles within London will have to pay a fee.

In 2022, the word of the year chosen by Collins was “permacrise”, which defines the sensation of experiencing a prolonged period of instability. In 2021, the chosen term was “NFT”unique digital files used to represent content.