Google’s generative artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, has acquired a new feature on the locked screen with which you can make calls and send messages without having to unlock it.

Google’s generative artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, continues its evolution with new functions that bring it closer to a more fluid and integrated experience on our devices. The latest Gemini app update introduces the ability to make calls and send messages directly from the locked screenwithout needing to unlock the phone.

This news, reported by the specialized portal 9to5Google in beta version 15.48 of the Google appmarks an important step in Gemini’s independence from Google Assistant. While both coexist in the Android ecosystem, Gemini seems to be gaining ground with features that were previously exclusive to Assistant.

The possibility of making calls and sending messages from the locked screen is added to the already existing options of get quick responses and set reminders. This makes Gemini an even more versatile tool for accessing information and performing basic tasks without needing to interact directly with the phone.