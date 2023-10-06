Will the introduction or use of artificial intelligence tools be positive for the fashion sector?
According to a study by the American company McKinsey, fashion designers will soon resort to these technologies to predict fashion trends, and even shape new trends in the field of clothing and help achieve the sector’s sustainability goals.
This process is carried out by discovering patterns in images of the most important fashion shows in various countries of the world, with a complete scan of social media platform posts, search data, and sales data online and in stores.
All of these are tools that may help artificial intelligence detect emerging trends more accurately, and very quickly.
This step has positive effects on the environment, as artificial intelligence can activate the carbon footprint in the fashion industry, which the Global Fashion Agenda estimates is responsible for at least 4% of all global emissions, and fashion makers dispose of more than 92 million tons of fabric every year. .
On the other hand, experts believe that forecasting in the fashion industry is difficult. This is due to several factors that are difficult to measure or determine, such as audience emotion or influence by cultures that may reject new trends in fashion.
In this context, fashion expert Sherine Kayrouz says to the morning program on Sky News Arabia:
- Artificial intelligence can find solutions for the marketing process of innovative pieces.
- The use of artificial intelligence in the field of fashion helps in creating new style and new trends in fashion.
- Artificial intelligence algorithms will accelerate innovation processes.
- Those interested in the fashion industry believe that the use of algorithms has a positive role on the environment through the use of fabrics and materials that can be recycled and are not harmful to the environment.
- With the development of artificial intelligence and its control over fashion, innovation and creativity of the most unique pieces of art are at risk.
- Artificial intelligence in this field does not recognize values and does not deal with pieces with feelings and feelings as a designer deals with them.
- In light of the dominance of artificial intelligence in the field of fashion, there is a threat to some designers and to their professional future. By using smart technologies, everyone will be able to enter the world of design.
