Will the introduction or use of artificial intelligence tools be positive for the fashion sector?

According to a study by the American company McKinsey, fashion designers will soon resort to these technologies to predict fashion trends, and even shape new trends in the field of clothing and help achieve the sector’s sustainability goals.

This process is carried out by discovering patterns in images of the most important fashion shows in various countries of the world, with a complete scan of social media platform posts, search data, and sales data online and in stores.

All of these are tools that may help artificial intelligence detect emerging trends more accurately, and very quickly.

This step has positive effects on the environment, as artificial intelligence can activate the carbon footprint in the fashion industry, which the Global Fashion Agenda estimates is responsible for at least 4% of all global emissions, and fashion makers dispose of more than 92 million tons of fabric every year. .

On the other hand, experts believe that forecasting in the fashion industry is difficult. This is due to several factors that are difficult to measure or determine, such as audience emotion or influence by cultures that may reject new trends in fashion.

In this context, fashion expert Sherine Kayrouz says to the morning program on Sky News Arabia: