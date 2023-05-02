Godfather of AI leaves Google: “There are big dangers, we have to worry about them”

Geoffrey Hintonconsidered the father ofartificial intelligencehe left Google to be able to speak freely about the risks of AI. “I left so I could talk about its dangers“, he wrote in a tweet after the New York Times broke the news, adding, “Google has acted very responsibly.”

The 75-year-old British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist has been working on the neural networks to shape the AI ​​systems that power many of today’s products. “Right now, they are not smarter than usas far as I know. But I think they may soon beHinton explained.

Though he worked part-time at Google for a decade on the tech giant’s AI development efforts, he began to nurture concerns about technology and his role in advancing it. “I console myself with the usual excuse: if I didn’t do it, someone else would have,” Hinton told the New York Times.

The computer scientist further stated that the chatbots it may soon surpass the information level of a human brain. “Right now, what we’re seeing is that things like GPT-4 they overshadow a person in the amount of general knowledge which it has, and it greatly obscures it. In terms of reasoning it is not so good, but it already makes a simple reasoning. And given the pace of progress, we expect things to improve quite quickly. So we have to worry about it“, he concluded.