Mexico City. In the search for clubs with great economic power, technology companies are digging deep into all corners of high performance. His task is focused on the development of tools that facilitate communication between coaches and soccer players, a method that is based on videos to show, for example, the distance in kilometers covered by a team during a match, tactical movements that highlight figures geometric shapes, as well as areas of the field where it is possible to attack to be victorious.

From the individual perspective of a soccer player, it is difficult to understand how what was an irrelevant detail in a training session, among other similar data, becomes an indicator of current and future behaviors. This process, in which thousands of small pieces of information, some of them hidden from the coach’s view, are added to a database for analysis, using sensors and video cameras, is capable of turning an anecdotal goal kick into a x-ray of previously invisible phenomena through artificial intelligence (AI).

Everything arises from data analysis and the need for clubs to achieve the highest performance, says Bruno Dagnino, founder of Métrica Sports, a tool that has made its way through soccer in Europe and the United States, using AI. In general, technical analysts “work most of the time under a lot of pressure and many of them have been using the same methods for three, four or five years.” What sets this one apart software is that it “synchronizes the data with the video to automatically detect and classify the most critical moments in the game.”

Sports organizations such as Benfica (Portugal), Valencia (Spain), Vissel Kobe (Japan), Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders (MLS) have partnered with Métrica Sports so that their video analysts can import play or training models, through the software in making decisions. The high cost of the technology only allowed it to be offered to clubs considered elite in its first stage, explains Dagnino. However, it is now within the reach of smaller divisions.

On the one hand, there are the technological developments of each company, which make the tool work at the highest level in new areas, but there is also a large investment of many years. In the world of sports, says the specialist, AI continues to develop every day. “A large part of what we built was done with information that other researchers have presented in universities, ‘papers’ or scientific publications from a year ago, whose availability is open for application”, he adds.

At a global level, open data (Open Data) allows the information collected, produced and disseminated by public administrations to be widely available and in reusable formats for those who want to use it. Thanks to this, companies like Métrica Sports set up tools that propose suggestions and scenarios as a starting point for the generation of soccer ideas, just like a field analyst does.

The client clubs find in a catalog of possibilities several plans and solutions to configure a work model; among them, programs offered by technology companies for the optimization in the recruitment of players, data analysts and tactical departments or video presentations of the behavior patterns that occur in a match. Although the light produced by these advances can dazzle or confuse footballers, it also facilitates various processes in the preparation of each one.

In recent years, FIFA has tested the use of AI offside technology in conjunction with a series of cameras around the stadium, which detect the extremities of players on the pitch and instantly create virtual reference lines for referees. . This tool has been used in tournaments such as the Club World Cup, the Arab Cup and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“By combining limb and ball tracking data, and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automatic offside alert for whistlers in the match. Thus, each time an attacker is in an advanced position and participates in the game, the tool creates a 3D animation of the points used to confirm the decision,” the agency explained.