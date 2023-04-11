Today we could consider that the world depends on certain technological elements, since accounts are used for all kinds of things, be it for streaming memberships or to enter the bank application. This leads us to the fact that the minimum users have five passwords for everything they use.

It is worth mentioning that hacker technology is so big these days that it is easy for them to hack and steal the most important ones, and now a new report has been made by Security Heroes, who discovered an artificial intelligence that can crack a password and even calculate the time it can take based on the number of characters used.

intelligence is called PassGAN which according to the words of the study is an abbreviated version of the words “Password” and “Generative Adversarial Networks” (GAN). The latter is the general mechanism that a password hack tool executes. To make everything easier to understand, it uses a neural network to work.

Here is an example table of what was taken as a reference:

Something that scares and that attracts attention at the same time is that depending on how long the password is, how long it will take to decipher it. Sure, whoever uses more symbols, numbers, and changes of upper or lower case letters can help, but sooner or later it will be discovered. So the most recommended thing for now is to use this type of technique for all keys.

Via: Home Security Heroes

editor’s note: Yes, it is something worrying that this type of technology is more intrusive, but it is something that simply cannot be escaped, and if it is put within reach, it can be used for purposes that are perhaps not the most positive.