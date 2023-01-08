Artificial intelligence and justice, the breakthrough comes from the United Kingdom

when theartificial intelligence is founded with the justice a rather innovative union can only be born. This is what the United Kingdom is experimenting in its courts: an algorithm developed by DoNotPay will advise a defendant during a court case, making it likely the first case ever defended by an AI. Artificial intelligence will work on a smartphone, listening to the proceedings in the courtroom before instructing the defendant what to say via an earpiece. In case the AI ​​loses the case, DoNoPay has agreed to cover any fines.

Presented by the New Scientist as “the first robot lawyer in the world“, aims to help people “fight corporations, defeat bureaucracy and sue anyone with the push of a button”. algorithm creatora computer scientist at Stanford University, launched DoNotPay in 2015 as a chatbot to provide legal advice to consumers in cases of late payment penalties or fines.

