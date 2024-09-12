Helessandro Trajan*i Helessandro Trajan* https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/helessandro-trajano/ 12/09/2024 – 14:11

The transformation of payment methods is being accelerated by the incorporation of artificial intelligence into the sector, bringing a major change to the way we carry out financial transactions. A recent study conducted by Edelman Communications, at the request of Microsoft, reveals an increase in interest and adoption of payment technologies. artificial intelligence (AI) by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across a range of economic sectors. The survey indicates that the majority of MSMEs (74%) use AI regularly or on an ongoing basis, while 90% are in the process of incorporating this technology into their operations. When we talk about the use of AI in the means of paymentit is important to address the impact of using the tool from two points of view: personalizing customer services and preventing fraud.

When it comes to customizing customer service, today, with the help of AI, companies can create and better understand customer profiles, enabling them to be segmented according to their behaviors and preferences. This allows companies to offer more personalized service, as well as better services according to each profile. One example is in relation to those with a good payment history, who can receive exclusive benefits, while others with less engagement can be targeted with retention strategies. This analysis transforms the user experience, making it more efficient, and even allowing the company to save personal and financial resources.

When we talk about fraud, we understand that this is one of the biggest challenges today: how to prevent it? With the advancement of technology, fraudsters have also started using Artificial Intelligence to perfect their methods. There are techniques, such as deepfake, which allows people to copy their faces and voices, which are increasingly being used for sophisticated fraud.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence for fraud prevention begins with identifying these techniques, but it also plays an important role in anticipating threats. Machine learning algorithms can identify suspicious patterns and irregularities in real time if they are trained to do so. Once recognized, they can block potentially counterfeit transactions before they cause significant damage. This prevention capability based on past behavior and data puts companies ahead of the attackers. In this way, AI becomes a crucial ally in protecting financial assets and maintaining customer trust.

Integration possibilities are varied and range from intent analysis to detect threats to digital consumer authentication. Companies that adapt and innovate with artificial intelligence will come out ahead, setting new standards of efficiency and security in the payments market. The era of Artificial Intelligence is not a matter of choice, but of survival and leadership in the sector.

*Helessandro Trajano is a risk manager at Entrepay